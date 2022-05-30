Ask the Expert
Hot, isolated showers possible for Memorial Day

By Steve Caparotta
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Weather shouldn’t be a major issue for any outdoor plans on this Memorial Day.

A few spotty showers this morning should give way to mainly dry conditions by lunchtime, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s by noon. Isolated showers and t-storms are then expected to redevelop this afternoon as highs climb to around 90°. Rain chances today are only expected to run 10%-20% so the main issue for any outdoor plans will be the heat.

Pinpoint Forecast on Monday, May 30
Pinpoint Forecast on Monday, May 30(WAFB)
Future Radar for Monday, May 30, at 4 p.m.
Future Radar for Monday, May 30, at 4 p.m.(WAFB)

Into Tuesday, a weak upper-air disturbance moving into the area from the east should lead to somewhat better rain chances. A 40% chance of showers and t-storms is expected into the afternoon, with highs again topping out around 90°. Heat index (‘feels like’) values may also climb a touch higher outside of any rains, reaching the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon.

The remainder of our forecast this week and perhaps into the first part of next week looks as though it will be dominated by high pressure. With that in mind, hot and mainly dry conditions are expected beyond Tuesday. Rain chances will stay at 20% or less, with highs climbing a bit above 90° becoming a bit more likely.

Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather(WAFB)

As a reminder, hurricane season officially begins on Wednesday, and right on cue, we’ve got an eye on the southern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is highlighting an area extending from the Bay of Campeche into the northwestern Caribbean with a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days. This potential development is at least partially tied into what is currently Hurricane Agatha on the Pacific side of Mexico. Regardless of development or not on the Atlantic side, guidance indicates this feature will most likely stay to our south and east.

10-Day Weather Forecast for Monday, May 30 thru Wednesday, June 8
10-Day Weather Forecast for Monday, May 30 thru Wednesday, June 8(WAFB)

