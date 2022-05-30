Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Firefighter experiences dehydration symptoms while responding to house fire

Baton Rouge Fire Department
Baton Rouge Fire Department(Spencer Chrisman/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A firefighter experienced dehydration symptoms after responding to a house fire believed to have sparked due to an electrical malfunction, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials said the firefighter was treated by EMS and is expected to be okay. No other injuries were reported.

The fire happened at a home on South Leighton Drive just before 10 a.m., according to BRFD.

A spokesman for the fire department said it is believed the fire started in the living room and caused significant damage to the home. He added flames burned through the roof above the living room before it could be put out. He said there was also damage to the attic, hallway, and a bedroom.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the family.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha, center, off the Pacific...
Pacific season’s 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone
Kindergarten teacher Jerricka Scott and her fiancé Jahmar Tate have been dating since July 2018.
CUTE: Kindergarten teacher surprised with proposal in front of students
A sanitation worker loading trash into his garbage truck had a leg severed Monday morning (May...
Sanitation worker’s leg severed in Jefferson Parish distracted-driving crash, State Police say