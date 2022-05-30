Firefighter experiences dehydration symptoms while responding to house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A firefighter experienced dehydration symptoms after responding to a house fire believed to have sparked due to an electrical malfunction, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials said the firefighter was treated by EMS and is expected to be okay. No other injuries were reported.

The fire happened at a home on South Leighton Drive just before 10 a.m., according to BRFD.

A spokesman for the fire department said it is believed the fire started in the living room and caused significant damage to the home. He added flames burned through the roof above the living room before it could be put out. He said there was also damage to the attic, hallway, and a bedroom.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the family.

