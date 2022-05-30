Family carries on tradition for Memorial Day by visiting loved one’s gravesite

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - This Memorial Day at Port Hudson National Cemetery in Zachary, families gathered to remember the loved ones they have lost.

Several families visited the cemetery on Monday, May 30, to honor those who fought to protect the American people.

“Alright, so, I am going to go ahead and tell the pancake story,” said David Gabel. “So, this is one of my favorite Uncle Michael stories.”

It’s a tradition for the Gabel family to visit the gravesite of their loved one, Michael John Gabel.

Michael John Gabel (Family)

David Gabel told his family one of his favorite memories of his younger brother, Michael, who joined the US Army in his early 20s. He did three tours in Afghanistan and two in Iraq. He is known for his sarcasm and his amazing cooking skills.

He died fighting for this country back in 2007.

“He was the guy who always wanted to be where the action was, and I mean that. How he died was he tapped a guy. He said, ‘Hey, you are not going to be point today.’ It was that guy’s rotation. ‘You know, married men with kids don’t be point on my watch,’” explained David Gabel.

In Afghanistan, Michael took the watch point that night, and he and another one of his Army comrades were hit by a bomb.

“This is our day of remembrance. This is where we gather. This is what we always do. We tell these stories. We always get a little teary-eyed, you know, but it’s true. During the military, he found his purpose. He found who he was that really made his metal. He became such a better person after going into the military because he found himself, and I was so happy to see him become that man,” said David Gabel.

Every year, the Gabel family pours out a bottle of Coke for Michael because it was his favorite drink. They will hold on to the memories and cherish them like many other families this Memorial Day.

At the U.S.S. Kidd, there is a display showcasing Michael John Gabel’s uniform and a few other items from his tours.

