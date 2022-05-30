Dealing with Prediabetes: Don’t Sugarcoat It!

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - November is Diabetes Awareness Month, but how much do you know about this disease? Are you at risk?

Prediabetes is a serious health condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal. It’s the stage before full-fledged diabetes develops. 88 million American adults have prediabetes, but more than 84 percent don’t even know they have it. Prediabetes puts you at increased risk of developing type two diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

This is something millions and millions of people have to do every day, several times a day. Could you be next? The American diabetes association predicts that one point five million Americans will be diagnosed with diabetes this year.

“Living with diabetes is a lot of work. And it’s a lot of work that doesn’t go away.” Dr. Aaron Michels explains.

Knowing the early warning signs could help prevent you from getting it. Feeling hunger and fatigue could be a red flag that your body isn’t making enough or any insulin. Another sign is if your wounds are healing more slowly than before. Constant mood swings are also a concern. Other signs to watch out for include dry mouth, itchy skin, and blurred vision.

“It takes a long time before the disease manifests.” Dr. Satish Garg further explains.

The Mayo Clinic suggests eating foods low in fat and calories, eat three to five servings of veggies a day, snack on fruits that are high in fiber, choose whole grains, and don’t skip breakfast. Also, being moderately active for 150 minutes a week could help lower your chances of developing diabetes.

Dr. Alison Massey says that “Lifestyle change is so powerful at reducing your chance of developing type-two diabetes by about 50 percent.”

Not all weight gain in your 40′s and 50′s is attributed to middle age. An increase in blood sugar levels has a direct relation to body fat. When an individual who starts gaining weight for no apparent reason, it is possible prediabetes is to blame. Even reducing calories and exercising more may not help if this is the cause.

Source:

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Jenna Ehrlich, Producer; Robert Walko, Videographer and Editor.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.