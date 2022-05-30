Ask the Expert
Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana Chapter 1 serves community through various programs, events

The group responsible for the annual Memorial Day Garden of Flags and Ceremony is the Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana Chapter 1.
By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The group responsible for the annual Memorial Day Garden of Flags and Ceremony, which pays tribute to Louisiana’s fallen military service members, is the Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana Chapter 1.

The organization put 11,000 American flags on the grounds of the Louisiana State Capitol on Saturday, May 28.

11,000 American flags planted in front of La. State Capitol for Memorial Day
Saturday in a somber ceremony, the names of each of the 11,000 military members from Louisiana...

“The Blue Star Mothers chapter, we do a really good job of honoring those that have served. Like you see with the flag-planting ceremony,” said Tamara Dawson-Sabine, a new member of the group.

Some of the activities and programs the organization puts on are the Socks of Love, Our Community Salutes, Gold Star Mother’s Day Luncheon, and Wreaths Across America.

“It’s basically an organization to provide support to family members that have persons serving in the military,” said Dawson-Sabine. “I’m actually an Army brat, and I served in the Army a couple of years, but I didn’t know about Blue Star Mothers when I went to basic training. I think that would have been a good resource for my mom and dad when I left. But I found out about it when my son decided to join the Marines. And they’ve been so supportive and helpful. We have persons like me that are new members, and we have people that have been serving for many, many years.”

To learn more about becoming a member, visit their website.

