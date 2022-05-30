Bishop plans special mass to pray for safe hurricane season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bishop Michael Duca will hold a special mass on the first day of hurricane season to pray that it is a safe one.

It is the first time in two years the bishop has been able to hold the mass.

Before the mass, the bishop will also bless the Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge delivery truck, which is used to bring vital supplies to victims following disasters.

The mass will be held at St. Joseph Cathedral on Wednesday, June 1, at noon.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.