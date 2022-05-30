Ask the Expert
Bishop plans special mass to pray for safe hurricane season

Bishop Michael Duca will hold a special mass on June 1 to pray for a safe hurricane season. He will also bless the Catholic Charities of BR delivery truck.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bishop Michael Duca will hold a special mass on the first day of hurricane season to pray that it is a safe one.

It is the first time in two years the bishop has been able to hold the mass.

Before the mass, the bishop will also bless the Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge delivery truck, which is used to bring vital supplies to victims following disasters.

The mass will be held at St. Joseph Cathedral on Wednesday, June 1, at noon.

