Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Water quality warning lifted for one Gulfport beach, but not all, Mississippi officials say

A water quality alert was lifted Sunday (May 29) for Gulfport Harbor Beach, Mississippi...
A water quality alert was lifted Sunday (May 29) for Gulfport Harbor Beach, Mississippi officials said, though other advisories remain in place.
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Mississippi beach water contact advisory was lifted for Gulfport Harbor Beach on Sunday (May 29), but state officials said four other warnings remain in effect for shorelines where swimming on Memorial Day weekend carries a heightened risk of illness because of elevated bacteria levels.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality on Sunday cleared Station 9 as having attained “acceptable” bacteria levels. That area of Gulfport Harbor Beach runs from 20th Avenue east to Thornton Avenue.

But the agency said warnings remain in effect for four other stations deemed less safe for human contact. They include:

  • Station 6 (Pass Christian Central Beach) from Henderson Avenue east to Hiern Avenue
  • Station 7A (Long Beach) from Oak Garden Avenue east to Girard Avenue
  • Station 11 (Gulfport East Beach) from Tegarden Avenue east to Anniston Avenue
  • Station 12B (Biloxi East Central Beach) from St. Peter Street east to Dukate Street.

Officials stress that those segments of beach are not closed on this holiday weekend, but carry an enhanced risk of illness for people swimming in those areas. The agency’s Beach Task Force has a standing recommendation that swimming “not occur during or within 24 hours of a significant rainfall event.”

For more information or to sign up to receive Mississippi beach water quality advisories directly, text “MDEQbeach” to 95577 or follow @MDEQ on Twitter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

mental health generic
Mental health campaign focuses on young adults in EBR
A man was shot once and taken to a local
Dispute between neighbors leads to deputy-involved shooting, according to EBRSO
Mississippi River in Baton Rouge
Congressman Troy Carter to announce federal funds to prevent Southern University facilities from falling into Mississippi River
In 2018, LDAF says firefighters fought 676 wildfires across Louisiana.
Apartment complex catches fire twice, BRFD investigating