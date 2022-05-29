Ask the Expert
‘Voices and Votes’: A new exhibit focusing on Louisiana voting artifacts

Members from the Old State Capital Building are looking for Louisiana voting memorabilia from the public to put on a new exhibit.(WAFB)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Old State Capital Building is always a good place to start to brush up on Louisiana history.

“History is a lot of stories and everybody has their own story, so that’s what we want to share as we host this “Voices and Votes” exhibit later this year,” explained Mary Duruseau, the director of The Old State Capital.

Duruseau is looking for help from the public. She is hoping to collect old Louisiana voting artifacts to put on display.

“We want all kinds of political memorabilia. If you have been involved in a campaign or a protest or a petition drive, and as important as the artifacts are, we really want people’s stories,” added Duruseau.

Think of an old bumper sticker of a candidate running for election; that’s the sort of items they are looking for to not only remind the public about past elections, but to also encourage them to vote in the future.

“We have a very high registration rate—80% plus of the citizens who are eligible to vote in Louisiana are registered—but except for a presidential race or a gubernatorial race, most general elections 30% of the voters turn out,” said Duruseau.

If you are interested in dropping off some of your items, there will be a History Harvest on June 3-4 at the Louisiana State Archives Building on Essen Lane.

The exhibit is set to open this year during the fall and will remain open until December.

