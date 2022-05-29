Sunday and Memorial Day look good, eyes on Gulf next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you didn’t get a chance to get out and enjoy yesterday’s beautiful weather, not to worry. We’ll have another great weather day Sunday. Today will be mainly sunny and dry, highs in the upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 29 (WAFB)

There will be another Ozone Alert Day, orange, which means the air will be slightly unhealthy for sensitive groups.

We’ll have a touch more moisture and humidity as we get to Memorial Day Monday, but most of us stay dry with hot highs in the lower 90s.

The rain chances next week are between Tuesday through Friday, but they are disorganized, and only a 20% chance each day. These will mostly be isolated, afternoon, convective showers/storms.

We have our eyes on the tropics, as the first named storm in the eastern Pacific, Agatha, could become a hurricane and move into Mexico. The remnant energy could emerge into the southern Gulf next week. We’ll keep track of that for you.

