Pointe Coupee detectives looking for clues after body found in Batchelor ditch
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) — The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office is working to find answers after a badly decomposing body was found in a ditch on Highway 417 in Batchelor.
Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said a man walking down the road noticed a foul smell and walked down into the ditch, where he found a pretty badly decomposed body. He reported his discovery to authorities just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.
Sheriff Thibodeaux said he and detectives are on the scene to see if foul play is involved.
Sheriff Thibodeaux said they cannot tell if it is a man or woman.
The coroner is on scene as well.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
