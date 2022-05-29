Ask the Expert
Pointe Coupee detectives looking for clues after body found in Batchelor ditch

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office is working to find answers after a badly decomposing body was found in a ditch on Highway 417 in Batchelor.
By WAFB staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) — The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office is working to find answers after a badly decomposing body was found in a ditch on Highway 417 in Batchelor.

Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said a man walking down the road noticed a foul smell and walked down into the ditch, where he found a pretty badly decomposed body. He reported his discovery to authorities just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.

Sheriff Thibodeaux said he and detectives are on the scene to see if foul play is involved.

Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux and detectives are working to see if foul play is involved after a...
Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux and detectives are working to see if foul play is involved after a badly decomposing body was found in a ditch on Highway 417 in Batchelor, according to Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office.(Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Thibodeaux said they cannot tell if it is a man or woman.

The coroner is on scene as well.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

