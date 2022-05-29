One shot after dispute between neighbors, according to EBRSO
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is in the hospital recovering after a shooting Sunday, May 29.
According to a spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened after two neighbors got into a dispute around 10 a.m. in the 5000 block of N. Shamrock Drive, near N. Flannery Road.
When deputies arrived on scene, a man reportedly had a weapon and refused to put it down.
The man was shot once and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
