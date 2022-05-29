Mental health campaign focuses on young adults in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge community will get the opportunity to learn, share resources and have an open discussion about young adults and the state of their mental health Sunday, May 29.

The Louisiana Center for Health Equity (LCHE) is hosting The Check-In Series, a mental health awareness campaign dedicated to adolescent and youth mental health.

Beginning at 3 p.m. at the Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard, there will be a screening of the PBS documentary, “Kids in Crisis: You Are Not Alone”.

Following the screening, organizers say there will be a panel discussion with local professionals.

LCHE says The Check-In series is a response to recent tragedies in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

There will be food, vendors, activities and more at the free event.

