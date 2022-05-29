Ask the Expert
Grab and go student meals available in June

Diocese of Baton Rouge Child Nutrition Program (CNP)(Diocese of Baton Rouge Child Nutrition Program)
By WAFB staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting Wednesday, June 1, the Child Nutrition Service of the Diocese of Baton Rouge will distribute free grab-and-go meals to students from 9-11 a.m. at various sites throughout the area.

According to the Diocese of Baton Rouge, each student will receive a package containing five breakfasts and five lunches plus a gallon of milk.

The Child Nutrition Service of the Diocese of Baton Rouge will distribute free grab-and-go student meals from 9-11 a.m. according to this schedule.(Diocese of Baton Rouge)

According to the Diocese, meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis with both drive-thru and walk-up meal services available; however, proper social distancing is required for walk-up service. At least one child 18-years or younger must be present in order to receive a meal package.

For additional meal packages, the Diocese asks that parents/ guardians fill out a parent pickup form and bring it with them to the meal distribution site. Forms are available at each site or can be printed out from HERE.

