Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Congressman Troy Carter to announce USDA funds to protect Southern University against erosion from Miss. River

Mississippi River in Baton Rouge
Mississippi River in Baton Rouge(Lester Duhe'/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. is planning to announce the award of funds from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to shore up Southern University in an effort to protect against erosion threatening to wash away university facilities into the Mississippi River.

The news conference will take place on Wednesday, June 1 at the Donald Wade House located in the 8100 block of G. Leon Netterville Drive on Southern University’s Baton Rouge campus beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Southern University and A&M College is a historic HBCU located in the Second Congressional District and serves a unique role as the state’s agricultural extension university.

RELATED STORIES
Officials say high water causing erosion on the Bluffs at Southern University
Southern University is being washed away by Mississippi River; conditions ‘threaten human safety’ unless fixed
Southern University is falling into the Mississippi River.

The university is responsible for educating the next generation of diverse farmers, engineers, and scientists.

The bluff is also a place for the local community to enjoy the view, gather together, and spend quality time outside.

However, the worsening erosion along the bluff is a concerning threat to safety and human life, the historic oak trees, the university’s architecture, and vital utility systems, Carter stated.

Carter added the funding from the USDA’s Emergency Watershed Protection Program will protect the university for the next generation.

Congressman Carter will be joined by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Edwin Shorty, Chair of the Board of Trustees at Southern University and Southern University Chancellor, Dennis Shields.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Deputy Nick Tullier
Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after ambush shooting; funeral arrangements set

Latest News

Many of our favorite activities in south Louisiana involve being outside in the sun.
Dermatologist explains how to have a sun safe summer
EF-2 tornado destroys Minnesota town
EF-2 tornado destroys Minnesota town
How officials are preparing for day 1 of hurricane season
How officials are preparing for day 1 of hurricane season
Preparing you for the start of 2022 hurricane season
Preparing you for the start of 2022 hurricane season
Free summer meals for your child
Free summer meals for your child