Congressman Troy Carter to announce federal funds to prevent Southern University facilities from falling into Mississippi River

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. is planning to announce the award of funds from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to shore up Southern University in an effort to protect against erosion threatening to wash away university facilities into the Mississippi River.

The news conference will take place on Wednesday, June 1 at the Donald Wade House located in the 8100 block of G. Leon Netterville Drive on Southern University’s Baton Rouge campus beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Southern University and A&M College is a historic HBCU located in the Second Congressional District and serves a unique role as the state’s agricultural extension university.

The university is responsible for educating the next generation of diverse farmers, engineers, and scientists.

The bluff is also a place for the local community to enjoy the view, gather together, and spend quality time outside.

However, the worsening erosion along the bluff is a concerning threat to safety and human life, the historic oak trees, the university’s architecture, and vital utility systems, Carter stated.

Carter added the funding from the USDA’s Emergency Watershed Protection Program will protect the university for the next generation.

Congressman Carter will be joined by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Edwin Shorty, Chair of the Board of Trustees at Southern University and Southern University Chancellor, Dennis Shields.

