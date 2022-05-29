Ask the Expert
Apartment complex catches fire twice, BRFD investigating

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating after an apartment complex caught fire twice over the weekend.

The first fire happened at a fourplex located in the 2400 block of Mason Avenue, not far from Scenic Highway, around 9 p.m. Saturday, May 28.

According to a spokesman with the BRFD, the cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters arrived to find the front upstairs unit of the fourplex on fire. Both upstairs units were totally destroyed.

Crews report the downstairs units had enough heat and water damage to consider them a total loss.

No one was home when the fire began.

A second fire at the same complex got underway around midnight Sunday, May 29, fire officials report.

Investigators say the fire was intentionally set. Firefighters returned to the fourplex to find what was left of the second floor from the first fire engulfed in flames.

The BRFD reports the fire is believed to have started in the second floor rear unit.

Anyone with information related to the the fires is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or (225) 354-1419.

