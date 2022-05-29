Ask the Expert
Annual Blessing of the Boats comes through

Dozens of boaters and paddlers lined up along the edge of False River to receive a special...
Dozens of boaters and paddlers lined up along the edge of False River to receive a special blessing.(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dozens of boaters and paddlers lined up along the edge of False River to receive a special blessing. This tradition includes the playing of taps, a moment of silence for fallen soldiers, and a wreath-laying ceremony.

Residents, like Ethel Kalvert, say this is the perfect way to honor fallen heroes.

“Every war that this country has been in since WW1, my family members have served in some parts of it,” said Kalvert.

The Blessing of the Boats along False River has been around since 1988. And it is an example of how patriotic residents of the city are.

“It’s usually a big event every single year, and it’s just an awesome way to come out, spend the holiday, and celebrate Memorial Day weekend,” Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said.

“I see it as a communal event to celebrate this Memorial Day and anticipate this summer,” said Reverend Lynn Hooks with St. Paul’s Holy Trinity Church.

Residents hope the annual event lives on to ensure younger generations understand the weight Memorial Day carries with it.

