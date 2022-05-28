Two wounded in alleged Nashville Avenue shootout, NOPD still investigating without arrests

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot Friday night (May 27) near two Uptown New Orleans schools on Nashville Avenue. But more than 13 hours later, New Orleans police still are investigating why and whether anyone should be arrested.

The confusion began shortly after 9 p.m., when a person arrived by private vehicle seeking treatment for a gunshot wound at Ochsner Baptist Hospital in the 2700 block of Napoleon Avenue. Police were notified, and eventually determined the person was one of two who were shot seven blocks away in the 2700 block of Nashville Avenue.

Over on Nashville, a 30-year-old man reported seeing his vehicle being burglarized at 9:01 p.m. on the street between Ursuline Academy and Eleanor McMain Secondary School. That man told police he saw the crime taking place and heard a gunshot, so he returned fire, striking both alleged car burglars. The man reporting the vehicle burglary was not injured.

The NOPD said the two people shot were a 29-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, who went to the closest hospital in a private vehicle. But as of 10 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson confirmed that none of the three people involved in the double shooting had yet been arrested, and the condition of those shot remained undisclosed.

“The incident remains under active investigation, including determination of any applicable charges for those involved,” the NOPD said in a statement.

