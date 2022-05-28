Two people shot at apartment complex on Coursey Boulevard, police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning that left two people hurt.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of 12625 Coursey Blvd., not far from S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Emergency officials confirmed two people were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. (Matthew J)

Emergency officials confirmed two people were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.