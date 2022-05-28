Ask the Expert
Two people shot at apartment complex on Coursey Boulevard, police investigating

Emergency officials confirmed two people were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.(Matthew J)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning that left two people hurt.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of 12625 Coursey Blvd., not far from S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Emergency officials confirmed two people were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

