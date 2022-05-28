Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Splash into summer at BREC’s aquatics facilities

swimming generic wafb
swimming generic wafb(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the summer season for BREC’s aquatics facilities.

Two free community pools, one waterpark and eight splashpads throughout the parish have officially opened.

Community Pools located at City-Brooks (1650 Eddie Robinson Drive) and Anna T. Jordan (1750 Stilt Street) will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Howell Community Park Pool will be closed for the 2022 season.

RELATED STORY
BREC’s Liberty Lagoon waterpark opening this weekend for 2022 season

Seven community parks throughout the parish have had splash pads open and operating daily since March 2022.

BREC says the Jackson Community Park splash pad is closed due to current construction. The reopening date has not been announced yet,

All BREC community pools and splash pads are free to the public.

Liberty Lagoon, BREC’s premiere waterpark officially opened to the public Saturday, May 21.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION on the various BREC aquatics facilities including hours, locations, and swim lessons.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

Livingston Parish Schools to host career fair June 3
Emergency officials confirmed two people were taken to a local hospital with serious but...
Two people shot at apartment complex on Coursey Boulevard, police investigating
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 28
Memorial Day weekend weather looks good
Family of 20-year-old Aliye Ringe makes lasting impact on driver education on donating organs.
Family of 20-year-old organ donor, Aliye Ringe makes lasting impact on driver education on donating organs