Splash into summer at BREC’s aquatics facilities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the summer season for BREC’s aquatics facilities.

Two free community pools, one waterpark and eight splashpads throughout the parish have officially opened.

Community Pools located at City-Brooks (1650 Eddie Robinson Drive) and Anna T. Jordan (1750 Stilt Street) will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Howell Community Park Pool will be closed for the 2022 season.

Seven community parks throughout the parish have had splash pads open and operating daily since March 2022.

BREC says the Jackson Community Park splash pad is closed due to current construction. The reopening date has not been announced yet,

All BREC community pools and splash pads are free to the public.

Liberty Lagoon, BREC’s premiere waterpark officially opened to the public Saturday, May 21.

