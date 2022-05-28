Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Memorial Day weekend weather looks good

By Jared Silverman
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend is starting off on the cool side, as much of our viewing area dropped down to the low 60s. The humidity has been low under a ridge of high pressure, and that looks to continue for the next few days. There is also an Air Quality Health Alert, orange for Saturday as the air will be slightly unhealthy.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 28(WAFB)

Saturday will be sunny and warm, highs in the upper 80s, with a repeat of that on Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 28(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 28(WAFB)

Memorial Day Monday will start sunny, then become partly cloudy with highs near 90. There could be a stray shower Monday afternoon, but it’ll be dry for most.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 28(WAFB)

As for the next chance of rain, we’ll have several days with a 20% chance of afternoon showers/storms, between Tuesday through Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 28(WAFB)

This will be a typical summertime pattern, with isolated, convective precipitation. There are no significant rain chances for the foreseeable future. Highs will continue to be in the low 90s most of the ten-day forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 28(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 27
Mainly dry for Memorial Day weekend
WAFB Chief Meteorologist provides an update on the forecast for Memorial Day Weekend.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, May 27
WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Gymes provides an update on Friday nights forecast and Memorial...
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, May 27
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, May 27
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, May 27