Memorial Day weekend weather looks good

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend is starting off on the cool side, as much of our viewing area dropped down to the low 60s. The humidity has been low under a ridge of high pressure, and that looks to continue for the next few days. There is also an Air Quality Health Alert, orange for Saturday as the air will be slightly unhealthy.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 28 (WAFB)

Saturday will be sunny and warm, highs in the upper 80s, with a repeat of that on Sunday.

Memorial Day Monday will start sunny, then become partly cloudy with highs near 90. There could be a stray shower Monday afternoon, but it’ll be dry for most.

As for the next chance of rain, we’ll have several days with a 20% chance of afternoon showers/storms, between Tuesday through Friday.

This will be a typical summertime pattern, with isolated, convective precipitation. There are no significant rain chances for the foreseeable future. Highs will continue to be in the low 90s most of the ten-day forecast.

