Livingston Parish Schools to host career fair June 3

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Schools announced a district-wide career fair will be held Friday, June 3.

The event will take place at Denham Springs Junior High from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

The address is 401 Hatchel Lane.

The school district says applicants for job positions are needed in all classifications across the district including teachers, paraprofessionals, secretaries, custodians, bus drivers, food service technicians, maintenance workers, technology specialists and various special education professionals.

If you are interested in applying, school leaders say you can sign up online here .

The career fair is the first district-wide employee recruiting event Livingston Schools has hosted since 2008.

