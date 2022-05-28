Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

‘I’m so proud of him’: Friends, family celebrate World War II veteran’s 100th birthday

World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday with family in South Carolina. (Source: WMBF)
By Samuel Shelton and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A highly decorated World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday in style this week.

WMBF reports Clarence Tompkins was joined by a large group of friends and family, who know him as Chuck, to celebrate the milestone birthday.

He joined the United States Army in 1942.

On June 12, 1944, Clarence Tompkins escorted a medic to another wounded soldier while under heavy attack during the Battle of Normandy.

He then helped evacuate both soldiers to safety while taking sniper fire.

“He’s been very humble, even though he went through a lot in the war, and he saved several people’s lives,” his son Keith Tompkins said.

During his time in the service, Clarence Tompkins received two Purple Hearts, a Combat Infantry Badge and two stars.

His family said he’s often asked what his secret is to make it far in this life.

“He is always moving and always doing something, and I think that is the secret to his long life,” his daughter Pat Tompkins-McCormick said.

On Friday, the group came together at a sports bar, one of his favorite spots, to celebrate the WWII veteran turning 100-years-old.

“I’m so proud of him; I’m already planning for next year,” his best friend Ed McCormick said. “He’s in such great health and has a great attitude.”

Clarence Tompkins has been in Myrtle Beach for about three years and said his relationships remain very important, just as important as his relationship with his soldiers.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the...
VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: Stand up for what’s right
swimming generic wafb
Splash into summer at BREC’s aquatics facilities
FILE - Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building...
Judge gives initial OK to $1B deal in Florida condo collapse
Livingston Parish Schools to host career fair June 3