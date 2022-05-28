Ask the Expert
Deputy disciplined after 2019 Livingston Parish sexual battery case reopened

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office(WAFB)
By Kevin Foster
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A week after admitting detectives in his office failed to pursue allegations of a sexual crime as “diligently” as they should have, officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office have confirmed a detective who previously worked on the case has been disciplined.

Specifics were not provided about the discipline the detective received. However, officials said the detective had already been reassigned and is no longer working with the sheriff’s office’s sex crimes division.

Ard told WAFB on Friday, May 27, that his office completed a review of the 2019 case which centered on Tiki Tubing owner Patricia Fore.

The 2019 case was reopened after Fore’s husband was arrested for the same charge in a different case.

“The totality of the circumstances involving this investigation from 2019 to today, have been reviewed thoroughly and addressed internally by me,” said Ard.

“As we work to maintain the integrity of this case, no more details will be released,” Ard wrote in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

