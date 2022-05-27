Weather looks nice into the Memorial Day weekend!

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much quieter weather can be expected over the next several days in the wake of a cold front that moved through early Thursday. After a pleasant start in the 60s this morning, highs will rebound into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon under sunny skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 27 (WAFB)

While we’ll be near normal highs this afternoon, below normal humidity should translate into a nice Friday by late May standards.

High pressure remains in control of our weather through the Memorial Day weekend. Saturday will be our coolest morning as lows bottom out near 60° in Baton Rouge, meaning upper 50s are likely north and east of the Capital City. And once again, highs will reach the upper 80s, but lower-than-normal humidity should result in another nice day.

Humidity levels will start to rebound by Sunday as our winds shift around to the southeast. It should stay dry once again though, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

By Memorial Day and through the balance of next week, our typical early summer heat and humidity will have returned.

Morning starts will range from the mid 60s to around 70 degrees, with highs near or a little above 90° each day. Rain chances are posted at less than 20% for Memorial Day and will only climb slightly higher for the remainder of the week.

