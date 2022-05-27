Police identify naked man accused of attempted sexual abuse of an animal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they have identified a man accused of attempted sexual abuse of an animal.

The incident occurred in the 3400 block of Cedarcrest Avenue Fri., May 20, police say. (Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)

The individual was also wanted for the unauthorized entry of a place of business, authorities report.

Police say the incident occurred in the 3400 block of Cedarcrest Avenue, near Coursey Blvd. on Fri., May 20.

