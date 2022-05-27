Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Sexual battery case against Tiki Tubing owner being submitted for prosecution a week after being reopened

Patricia Fore
Patricia Fore(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Foster
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Friday, May 27, that his office has completed a reopened investigation into Tiki Tubing owner Patricia Fore.

Fore was booked a week earlier on Friday, May 20, for an incident dating back to 2019.

Ard said the case had to be reopened after he learned detectives had somehow not thoroughly reviewed part of the investigation. In a statement, Ard said his office reviewed and addressed the handling of the case.

“I work every day to ensure we are doing the job the public expects us to do, the job that Livingston Parish deserves,” said Ard. “We take each and every case and complaint seriously. We want justice for each victim.”

The case will now be forwarded to the district attorney’s office, Ard said.

The sheriff said anyone with information is asked to call 225-686-2241.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

The pain for travelers on Memorial Day weekend will be felt not only at the pump.
Memorial Day weekend travel will be costly
Robert Benson and Alyssa Dennis
Pair wanted for armed robbery, home invasion in Denham Springs
DOTD released a map showing the three potential sites for a new Mississippi River Bridge.
La. officials announce 3 potential sites of new Mississippi River Bridge
9News Now: Friday, May 27
9News Now: Friday, May 27