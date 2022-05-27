Questions remain after 2019 Livingston Parish sexual battery case reopened

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A week after admitting detectives in his office failed to pursue allegations of a sexual crime as “diligently” as they should have, questions remain on whether Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard will discipline any of the deputies involved.

Ard told WAFB on Friday, May 27, that his office completed a review of a 2019 case involving Tiki Tubing owner Patricia Fore.

The case was reopened after Fore’s husband was arrested for the same charge in a different case.

“The totality of the circumstances involving this investigation from 2019 to today, have been reviewed thoroughly and addressed internally by me,” said Ard.

When asked whether anyone in his department had been disciplined, Ard deferred to the agency’s spokeswoman. Reached by phone Friday, the spokeswoman told WAFB she was unable to comment because any discipline would be considered an “internal matter.”

“As we work to maintain the integrity of this case, no more details will be released,” Ard said in a statement.

