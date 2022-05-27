Plaquemine Ferry users react to plans for new bridge

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Many folks on the Plaquemine Ferry Friday are hopeful that one day they will have a new bridge to cross the river. Crossing the Mississippi River is part of the daily routine for many people in the Capital Area.

“Traffic is bad,” said one rider, Clyde Carlaine. Rather than sitting in traffic on the I-10 bridge, some folks prefer to take the ferry.

Multiple different potential routes for a new Mississippi River bridge in metro Baton Rouge were whittled down to just three on Friday, May 27.

“Because it’s more convenient from the part of Baton Rouge I live in, and so make it closer for me,” Carlaine said.

The ferry takes them from one side of Iberville Parish to the other.

“I use it all the time. I use it instead of the bridge, but for me, it’s faster,” David Whitehurst said. Faster for now, until a new bridge is built.

“It’s way overdue. It’s way overdue,” Whitehurst said.

Iberville Parish President Mitchell Orso is thankful the final three locations are in his parish.

“It’s time for the state to give back. It’s time for the state, and they have given back. We got three possible locations,” Orso said. Folks hope it will bring traffic relief.

“I feel it’s a real possibility. I really do,” Ronica Stamper said. But some are skeptical. “Why have we never had a bridge? And I’ll never live to see it,” Whitehurst said.

The timeline of this is still undermined. A study will be done to determine the final plan.

