Pearson’s 5 hits, including HR, leads LSU to 11-6 win over Kentucky in SEC Tournament

LSU outfielder Josh Pearson (39)
LSU outfielder Josh Pearson (39)(Michael Wade | Michael Wade/SEC Photo)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU freshman outfielder Josh Pearson finished 5-for-5 with a home run to help lead the Tigers to an 11-6 win over Kentucky in the SEC Tournament on Thursday, May 26.

Pearson is the first player in LSU history to record five hits in an SEC Tournament game. He had three singles, a double, and a two-run homer.

GAME RECAP

Ma’Khail Hilliard (7-1) started on the mound for the Tigers and earned the win. In six innings of work, he allowed two runs on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

“It was an unbelievable environment tonight, and I’m really thankful for our fans for coming and I thought it provided us a lot of energy,” said LSU head coach Jay Johnson. “I don’t think there’s a venue that could better prepare you for what’s coming in the postseason. The SEC Tournament is a great, great event.”

“Kentucky is playing for a lot right now, so we knew we were going to get their best shot. So we were able to withstand that, and then settle into the game and just play really mature baseball, which I was really happy to see,” added Johnson.

LSU improved to 38-18 on the year.

The Tigers will face No. 1 Tennessee on Friday with a scheduled start time around 8 p.m.

