Memorial Weekend Musical Festival Comes to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Memorial Weekend Music Festival kicks off on Sunday night, May 29th at 7:00 P.M. at the F.G. Clark Activity Center at Southern University.

The music festival will feature award winning artists Rick Ross, Juvenile, Kelly Price, and K. Michelle along with local artists opening the festival.

Local comedian Big Sexy and Rude Jude will host the lively event.

The sponsors of the Memorial Weekend Music Festival, Good Life Productions, are community partners for the ‘Summer of Hope’ program.

“We’re focused on bringing quality events and entertainment to Baton Rouge and Louisiana.”

For tickets visit HERE

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.