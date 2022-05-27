Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Memorial Weekend Musical Festival Comes to Baton Rouge

Memorial Day Concert
Memorial Day Concert(WAFB)
By Keiristin Wilbert
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Memorial Weekend Music Festival kicks off on Sunday night, May 29th at 7:00 P.M. at the F.G. Clark Activity Center at Southern University.

The music festival will feature award winning artists Rick Ross, Juvenile, Kelly Price, and K. Michelle along with local artists opening the festival.

Local comedian Big Sexy and Rude Jude will host the lively event.

The sponsors of the Memorial Weekend Music Festival, Good Life Productions, are community partners for the ‘Summer of Hope’ program.

“We’re focused on bringing quality events and entertainment to Baton Rouge and Louisiana.”

For tickets visit HERE

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say