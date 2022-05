BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reporting heavy congestion on I-10 East from past Grosse Tete to Dalrymple Drive in Baton Rouge.

Drivers are urged to use caution and expect a 12-mile delay.

