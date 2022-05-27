Ask the Expert
Memorial Day events this weekend in the Capital City

Memorial Day
Memorial Day(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Memorial Day, observed on Monday, May 30, is a holiday dedicated to honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

There are several events happening in the Capital City this weekend in observance of Memorial Day.

  • On Sat., May 28 beginning at 7:30 a.m., Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana will plant 11,000 American flags at the Louisiana State Capitol Gardens. The names of fallen soldiers from 9/11 until present day will be read. The opening ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m.
  • On Sun, May 29, beginning at 2 p.m., the Kiwanis Club of Pointe Coupee will hold the annual “Blessing of the Boats.” The event will take place under the pavilion on Morrison Park in New Roads, La. Organizers say all watercraft will be blessed from the floating dock located on False River. The event is free and open to the public.
