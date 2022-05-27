Ask the Expert
La. officials expected to announce 3 potential sites of new Mississippi River Bridge

Mississippi River Bridge
Mississippi River Bridge(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area Road and Bridge District Committee is expected to narrow down the the list of potential sites for a new Mississippi River Bridge during a meeting scheduled Fri., May 27.

The committee along with the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) and project managers are expect to announce the final three potential locations, from the current list of ten sites.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

