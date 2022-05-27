Ask the Expert
La. Office of Juvenile Justice temporarily suspends in-person visitation

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) announced in-person visitation has been temporarily suspended at all secure care facilities due to confirmed COVID-19 cases.

In an effort to slow the spread, all complexes have been placed on precautionary quarantine effective May 26, 2022.

Officials say the OJJ will resume in-person visitations Sat., June 11, 2022 and Sun., June 12, 2022.

