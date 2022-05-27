Gonzales Jambalaya Festival is back with food, music, more

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The party is starting for the 55th Gonzales Jambalaya Festival in Ascension Parish.

The annual party is back, and leaders say they have a weekend jam-packed with festivities.

You can cheer on your favorite cook in the contest starting Friday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

The Champion will be announced after the final round of cooking Sunday afternoon.

There are about 76 cooks signed up to compete for the title of 2022 World Champion.

You can learn more information on their Facebook and website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.