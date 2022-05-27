EBRSO arrests 2 juveniles in armed robberies, one still wanted

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) has arrested two juveniles in connection to armed robberies in the Gardere area.

According to officials, during the month of May, the Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Division have been investigating numerous armed robberies in the Gardere area, in which it appeared the suspects were targeting Hispanic victims during the crimes.

On Wednesday, May 25 the sheriff’s office was called out to Rush Avenue in reference to an armed robbery and attempted murder of a Hispanic male victim that had just occurred. Detectives learned that three black males had attempted to rob several Hispanic victims in a parking lot.

EBRSO states that during the course of the robbery shots were fired from one of the suspects striking at least two vehicles in the parking lot.

Authorities were able to get a description of the suspects and deputies were able to locate the juveniles. One of the subjects took off running from Uniform Patrol and has not been located. The other two subjects were detained and a handgun was located near where they were taken into custody.

The handgun that was used was confirmed to have been stolen according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

A confession was obtained from one of the suspects admitting to their involvement in the robbery on Rush as well as many others in the area during the month of May. Both subjects were booked into juvenile detention. More charges are pending.

The juveniles have been arrested on the following charges:

17-year-old juvenile:

Seven counts of armed robbery

Attempted armed robbery

Attempted first-degree murder

Seven counts of hate crime

Aggravated criminal damage to property

Illegal possession of a stolen firearm

Illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile

16-year-old juvenile:

Seven counts of armed robbery

Attempted armed robbery

Attempted first-degree murder

Seven counts of hate crime

Aggravated criminal damage to property

