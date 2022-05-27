Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

EBRSO arrests 2 juveniles in armed robberies, one still wanted

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office unit
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office unit(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) has arrested two juveniles in connection to armed robberies in the Gardere area.

According to officials, during the month of May, the Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Division have been investigating numerous armed robberies in the Gardere area, in which it appeared the suspects were targeting Hispanic victims during the crimes.

On Wednesday, May 25 the sheriff’s office was called out to Rush Avenue in reference to an armed robbery and attempted murder of a Hispanic male victim that had just occurred. Detectives learned that three black males had attempted to rob several Hispanic victims in a parking lot.

EBRSO states that during the course of the robbery shots were fired from one of the suspects striking at least two vehicles in the parking lot.

Authorities were able to get a description of the suspects and deputies were able to locate the juveniles. One of the subjects took off running from Uniform Patrol and has not been located. The other two subjects were detained and a handgun was located near where they were taken into custody.

The handgun that was used was confirmed to have been stolen according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

A confession was obtained from one of the suspects admitting to their involvement in the robbery on Rush as well as many others in the area during the month of May. Both subjects were booked into juvenile detention. More charges are pending.

The juveniles have been arrested on the following charges:

17-year-old juvenile:

  • Seven counts of armed robbery
  • Attempted armed robbery
  • Attempted first-degree murder
  • Seven counts of hate crime
  • Aggravated criminal damage to property
  • Illegal possession of a stolen firearm
  • Illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile

16-year-old juvenile:

  • Seven counts of armed robbery
  • Attempted armed robbery
  • Attempted first-degree murder
  • Seven counts of hate crime
  • Aggravated criminal damage to property

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

Police
4-year-old arrives at hospital suffering from gunshot wound, BRPD investigating
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Person smoking (generic)
Smoke out! Reverse the damage now