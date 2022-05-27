Dominic’s kidney transplant journey

NEPTUNE CITY, N.J. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Every 20 minutes someone in the U.S. dies on the organ transplant waiting list. Ninety-five percent of Americans are in favor of being an organ donor, but only 54 percent are registered. April is National Donate Life Month--- a time designed to highlight the importance of organ donation. Ivanhoe introduces us to one teenager who overcame tremendous odds and is still here today because of a stranger’s life-saving act.

Dominic Lipka was an active teen and loved sports but early last year, he started feeling exhausted---all the time.

“Like I couldn’t sit up, like it was that bad,” Dominic told Ivanhoe.

Dominic had to be rushed to the hospital. His system was giving out. Guillermo Hidalgo, MD, a pediatric nephrologist at Jersey Shore University Medical Center said “He was coughing up blood and so he had respiratory insufficiency. He needed to be intubated.”

Dominic’s father, Joseph Lipka explained, “It was just really up in the air, watching him fight for his life.”

Joseph, a single dad, stayed by his son’s side for 42 days. During that time, doctors diagnosed Dominic with lupus, an autoimmune disease.

Joseph said “They say the lupus usually goes after all the cells in your body while your kidneys carry the most cells in your body. So, it usually goes after the kidneys. So, it destroyed his kidneys.”

Dominic needed a kidney transplant. At 15, he was one of the approximately 100,000 Americans in need of a new kidney. Each year, about 22,000 kidney transplants take place--- less than one-quarter of the patients in need. Dominic received hemodialysis to stay alive, a procedure that does the work of the kidneys to clean the blood.

“He’s a strong kid,” detailed Joseph.

Dominic said, “I think it’s harder on my family than me.”

At the end of January, the family got the call they had been waiting for. Dominic received a donor organ. The Lipkas take nothing for granted.

“Be thankful for every day you get that you’re healthy and your feet hit the ground in the morning,” Joseph shared.

Dominick’s doctors say he is recovering and his energy levels are back to normal. By the end of April, they say he should be able to return to normal activities, including baseball. He will need to take anti-rejection medications that also control his lupus for the rest of his life. For people who are not registered as an organ donor, and are interested in doing so, you can register in person at your local driver’s licensing center or online at www.organdonor.gov.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.