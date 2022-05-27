Ask the Expert
Pair wanted for armed robbery, home invasion in Denham Springs

Robert Benson and Alyssa Dennis
Robert Benson and Alyssa Dennis(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Two suspects are wanted in connection with an armed robbery/home invasion case in Denham Springs, according to deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they are searching for Robert Benson and Alyssa Dennis.

Deputies reported they were dispatched to Crooked Creek Lane, near Dunn Road, after reports of a home invasion on May 25.

Authorities said a homeowner and his female acquaintance, believed to be Dennis, were inside of the home when a suspect, believed to be Benson, walked through the back door and began attacking the homeowner.

Investigators said Benson and Dennis then armed themselves with the homeowner’s guns and robbed him.

“The homeowner was transported to a local hospital for treatment for injuries sustained during the home invasion, which include head injuries and a nose fracture,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.

Benson is wanted on charges of home invasion and armed robbery. Dennis is wanted on charges of principal to commit armed robbery.

