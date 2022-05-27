4-year-old arrives at hospital suffering from gunshot wound, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) responded to a call about a 4-year-old arriving at a local Baton Rouge hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to an official with BRPD, dispatch reported that a 4-year-old victim arrived at a hospital with a “gunshot injury.”

This is a developing story.

