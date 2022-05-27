Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

4-year-old arrives at hospital suffering from gunshot wound, BRPD investigating

Police
Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) responded to a call about a 4-year-old arriving at a local Baton Rouge hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to an official with BRPD, dispatch reported that a 4-year-old victim arrived at a hospital with a “gunshot injury.”

This is a developing story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office unit
EBRSO arrests 2 juveniles in armed robberies, one still wanted
EBRSO arrests 2 juveniles in armed robberies, one still wanted
EBRSO arrests 2 juveniles in armed robberies, one still wanted
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies