Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

1 booked; 1 recovering for shooting at residence, Hammond police say

Kendrick McGowen, 25, and Keith Landry, 44
Kendrick McGowen, 25, and Keith Landry, 44(Hammond PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A man has been arrested and another is recovering in a hospital for shootings that occurred at a residence, Hammond police say.

Kendrick McGowan, 25 was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on Tuesday for attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, felon in possession of a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Police say that, additionally, Keith Landry, 44, who is recovering from multiple gunshots, has a warrant out for one count each of illegal discharge of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

The first incident occurred in the 700 block of South Cypress Street where residents say they have heard gunshots coming from time to time.

Upon arrival, officers determined that they believed that Landry got into an argument with his family, pulled out a gun, and shot one round into the floor inside his house on Sat., May 21.

The next night at 8:30 p.m. police arrived at the same home in regards to another shooting and were told that someone had been shot multiple times and that they were en route to North Oaks Medical Center to receive medical attention.

Police say that an investigation found that Kendrick McGowan, 25, of Hammond, allegedly got into an argument with Landry about the shooting that occurred the night before. The argument resulted in McGowan shooting Landry, police say, multiple times.

Landry was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition at North Oaks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week’s...
Texas governor says he was ‘misled’ about response to school shooting
Judge Trudy White (Source: 19th JDC)
Judge ‘appalled and disgusted’ over imposter Facebook account scheme
Plaquemine-Sunshine Ferry
Plaquemine Ferry users react to plans for new bridge
Stay safe! Never ever post this on social media