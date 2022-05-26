Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Zion Williamson cleared to play without restrictions

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) watches a shoot around before game six of an...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) watches a shoot around before game six of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, Friday, April 29, 2022 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Zion Williamson has been cleared to play without any restrictions, according to a medical update from the New Orleans Pelicans.

“Recent imaging of Zion Williamson’s right fifth metatarsal showed continued improvement,” the team said in a statement on Thurs., May 26.

There is plenty of passion for Crescent City hoop dreams again as the Brandon Ingram-led Pelicans were the surprise story of the NBA postseason and the foundation of the team, with Zion Williamson returning next season, showing promise of being a strong up-and-comer in the Western Conference.

The squad, under first-year head coach Willie Green, turned their season around after a 1-12 start with no Williamson available and fought their way through two Play-In elimination games to qualify for the postseason, despite having an overall record (36-46) that was under .500.

The Pelicans will look to further strengthen their roster with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

Warriors’ Steve Kerr delivers plea in wake of Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting
Warriors’ Steve Kerr delivers plea in wake of Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) dribbles during an NBA basketball game against...
Pelicans’ Herb Jones named to All-Rookie Second Team
A.J. Griffin, Johnny Davis, and Jeremy Sochan
Pelicans to pick 8th in upcoming NBA Draft; looking at who they may take
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green, left, talks with forward Brandon Ingram during...
The Pelicans’ outlook after an unconventional postseason run