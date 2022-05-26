Worker shortages continue into the summer in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rick Patel will open his new restaurant, Tap 65, in less than a month.

“10 people in the front and in the kitchen. We still need another three to four people, you know, we’re looking for bartenders and servers,” Patel said.

But he’s having a hard time finding the staff to help make that happen.

“June 22nd is going to be our soft opening, so you know less than a month less than a few weeks to get everybody hired and trained so we’ve got we got a tough task ahead of us,” he said.

According to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, for every one unemployed person in the Capital Area, there are two job openings.

“It’s really across all sectors throughout the Capital Region, if you look at some of the positions that are posting the most jobs right now, it’s really a diverse list of occupations, things like nurses, things like truck drivers, things like tech workers and things like retail workers,” Jake Polanski said.

Even though the numbers show improvement.

“Very, very low here. right now, we have been at about below 2000 unemployment claims for about a month now in baton rouge. now compared those numbers to about a year ago, when we were at about 10,000 unemployment claims weekly,” Polanski said.

Employees are not just needed in restaurants, it’s across many sectors.

Baton Rouge EMS, for example, is looking for paramedics.

“East Baton Rouge EMS is always hiring paramedics, and EMTs as well. we do have an opening right now for approximately 5 to 10 paramedics,” Brad Harris said.

But they need people with the right skills.

“You have to have the appropriate training, the appropriate skills to become a paramedic or to become an EMT and to work for us.”

Government sector jobs are also hiring.

