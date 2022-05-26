Ask the Expert
Weather pushes LSU’s SEC Tourney opener to Thursday night

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson and his Tigers will hopefully finally get to play their first game of the SEC Tournament on Thursday, May 26.

The SEC issued revised schedules after the weather caused heavy delays.

LSU is now scheduled to face Kentucky 30 minutes after the end of the Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt game if the weather cooperates. The Commodores and the Volunteers are scheduled to play 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Texas A&M and Florida game started at 2:48 p.m.

The Tigers are the No. 4 seed in the tournament.

