Restaurant worker wanted after shootout in parking lot of Prairieville business

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A restaurant employee is on the run from authorities after he got into a shootout with another man in the parking lot of an Ascension Parish business on Wednesday, May 25, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, the shooting happened just before 9:45 p.m. at a restaurant on Airline Highway in Prairieville.

An employee, identified as James Sims of Baton Rouge, and an acquaintance, identified as Justin Boudreaux, 29, of Raceland, reportedly got into an argument.

Justin Boudreaux (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

The argument led to the men exchanging gunfire outside of the restaurant, deputies added.

Detectives said Boudreaux was taken to the hospital where he was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Boudreaux was later released from the hospital and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and disturbing the peace.

Detectives are currently searching for Sims. Once arrested, he will be charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, disturbing the peace, and seven counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding Sims’ location is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

