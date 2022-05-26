Ask the Expert
Get free food during Salvation Army giveaway

Food will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis in a carpool line.
Food will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis in a carpool line.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge says it’s hosting a drive-thru food box giveaway Thurs., May 26.

Organizers say the event is free for those in need within the community.

You can stop by The Salvation Army Family Store located at 10420 Coursey Blvd. beginning at 10 a.m. to participate.

Food will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis in a carpool line.

One food box will be given to each vehicle.

