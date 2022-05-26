POLICE: Woman arrested after she’s found in stolen rental car with drugs inside

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman is facing charges after she was located sitting in the driver’s seat of a rental car reported stolen and illegal narcotics were found inside, according to investigators.

Rhiannon Adkins-Woods, 30, of Greenwell Springs, was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on charges of possession of stolen property, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS (2 counts), and possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS.

The Ponchatoula Police Department said it was contacted by a rental car company in Baton Rouge on Monday, May 23. Officers said the rental car company stated one of its vehicles had been stolen and was pinging at an address on North 12th Street in Ponchatoula.

Investigators said they confirmed that the vehicle was stolen and went to the address given by the rental car company. Officers found Adkins-Woods sitting in the driver’s seat and she admitted to driving the car, investigators added.

Police said she was taken into custody. They added a K9 sniffed around the car and indicated illegal drugs were inside. Detectives said they found a backpack containing crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, several plastic baggies, and a digital scale.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.