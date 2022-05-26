Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

POLICE: Woman arrested after she’s found in stolen rental car with drugs inside

Rhiannon Adkins-Woods
Rhiannon Adkins-Woods(Ponchatoula Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman is facing charges after she was located sitting in the driver’s seat of a rental car reported stolen and illegal narcotics were found inside, according to investigators.

Rhiannon Adkins-Woods, 30, of Greenwell Springs, was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on charges of possession of stolen property, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS (2 counts), and possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS.

The Ponchatoula Police Department said it was contacted by a rental car company in Baton Rouge on Monday, May 23. Officers said the rental car company stated one of its vehicles had been stolen and was pinging at an address on North 12th Street in Ponchatoula.

Investigators said they confirmed that the vehicle was stolen and went to the address given by the rental car company. Officers found Adkins-Woods sitting in the driver’s seat and she admitted to driving the car, investigators added.

Police said she was taken into custody. They added a K9 sniffed around the car and indicated illegal drugs were inside. Detectives said they found a backpack containing crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, several plastic baggies, and a digital scale.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

Baton Rouge businesses are seeing continued worker shortages heading into the summer.
Worker shortages continue into the summer in Baton Rouge
One Louisiana lawmaker wants to allow folks to carry a concealed fire without a permit
One Louisiana lawmaker wants to allow folks to carry a concealed fire without a permit
Valencia "Judy" Pool
LPSO searching for missing 69-year-old woman
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2022 Legislative Session
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour