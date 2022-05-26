Much nicer weather ahead into the Memorial Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A much quieter pattern settles in today as a cold front slides to our east. A Flood Watch does remain in effect through noon for parishes just east and southeast of Baton Rouge, but rains should exit quickly this morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 26 (WAFB)

After an extended run of wet weather that began on Saturday dumping as much as 5″-10″ of rain in some south Louisiana neighborhoods, sunshine and dry weather can be expected over the next several days.

Skies will become mostly sunny today, but it will be noticeably drier and less humid, with highs in the mid 80s.

The other big change behind this latest cold front will be a couple of much cooler morning starts. Lows on both Friday and Saturday will reach the low 60s for many and could even reach the upper 50s for some, especially north and east of Baton Rouge. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s on those days, but lower humidity should make the warm weather a bit more tolerable.

Summer-like heat will make a comeback by Sunday as highs climb to around 90 degrees. But it should remain dry for any outdoor plans you have through Sunday.

Mainly dry weather should continue into Memorial Day, with just a slim chance of a shower or t-storm in the forecast. Otherwise, it will be a fairly typical Memorial Day for our part of the world, with a hot and humid afternoon as highs top out around 90 degrees.

Typical early summer heat and humidity will remain in place through the remainder of next week, with morning starts in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, and highs in the low 90s. A few afternoon t-storms will also return to the forecast.

