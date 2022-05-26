Ask the Expert
LPSO searching for missing 69-year-old woman

Valencia "Judy" Pool
Valencia "Judy" Pool(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 69-year-old woman.

According to officials, Valencia “Judy” Pool was last seen walking behind the car wash across from John’s the morning of Wednesday, May 26. She was walking east down Cane Market.

Pool is 5-foot-7 and weighs 150 pounds, and has blue eyes and grey hair. She was seen wearing glasses, dark jeans, and a black shirt that says FLAWLESS. LPSO states the family is concerned for her safety due to a mental health issue.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should immediately contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 x1.

