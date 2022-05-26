LPSO: 69-year-old woman reported missing found safe

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a 69-year-old woman reported missing earlier this week has been found safe.

Deputies made the announcement that the woman had been found Friday, May 27.

According to officials, Valencia “Judy” Pool was last seen walking behind the car wash across from John’s the morning of Wednesday, May 26. She was walking east down Cane Market.

Valencia "Judy" Pool (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

LPSO stated the family was concerned for her safety due to a mental health issue.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.